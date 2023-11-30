Who's Hiring?
The Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ now accepting holiday gift donations for Amarillo children

By Alexandria Ruiz
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army takes donations every year around the holiday season to provide gifts for families with children up to 12 years old.

This season, the nonprofit has received hundreds of angels, and still has dozens of kids to be adopted as an angel.

“It’s a great opportunity for our community to connect with some of the people that we assist throughout the year. They’re able to put personal touches and really affect a child’s life with these donations,” said Major Andrea Ellis.

If you are interested in helping the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, you can visit Westgate Mall or Walmart on Coulter or Georgia to choose a tag and drop off their gifts from noon to 7:00 p.m. until Dec. 8.

