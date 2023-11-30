Ruben on the Road: Christmas event bringing Borger community together

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - In the Borger community, Ruben learns about an upcoming Christmas event called Hometown Christmas and what it means to community members.

Jesus Heredia, president of Project Build Borger, says Hometown Christmas 2023 will be the group’s sixth year hosting the event, and it’s escalated and grown throughout the years.

“So we do the Christmas parade, then we block off all the roads, the vendors roll in and we just have a good time. All just to bring more people into our community and to show a little pride for the people that are here,” said Heredia.

Heredia says there were civic groups and others that would fundraise for other organizations, but there really wasn’t a main group that was putting on major events. He says that’s the main goal of Project Build Borger.

“And so when me and Jamie got together, we said we need to put together a group that puts on exciting things in town, not even worry about making money, not even worried about fundraising,” said Heredia. “Just do something exciting that people would be willing to go to and support and, you know, shout from the rooftops.”

Heredia says they’ve inspired Borger and other organizations to also do their own events, which they partner with.

“But we just kind of want to inspire more organizations, more places to do more events so that every week, every month, there is something going on for our community,” said Heredia.

As a local business owner and part of the small community, Heredia says he’s heard from other people that there’s nothing to do and people have to go to Amarillo.

There are other communities that don’t have that proximity and it’s a little more work for them, Heredia says. It’s valuable to keep people in Borger and bring other communities like Spearman and Gruver for fun events here.

“For them, it’d be easier to come to Borger and to come and join one of our events than it is to go all the way to Amarillo,” said Heredia. “And it just helps grow the community. It’s a good time, it’s family oriented and it just shows a lot more pride into our community.”

