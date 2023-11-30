Who's Hiring?
Portales man sentenced to 7 years for possessing child pornography

A judge sentenced a Portales man to seven years in prison for possessing child pornography.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A judge sentenced a Portales man to seven years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced Thursday that 51-year-old Amador Mendoza was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections, followed by five years of supervised probation.

Officials says on April 27, 2022, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mendoza for failing to register as a sex offender. Mendoza was wanted out of Texas for possession of child pornography and failing to register.

Officials say after a thorough investigation and search warrant of Mendoza’s house and electronics, it was discovered that Mendoza was in possession of videos and depictions of child pornography.

Mendoza is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

