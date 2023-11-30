Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Friends of the Amarillo Public Library hosting book sale this weekend

Friends of the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting a brown bag book sale this weekend.
Friends of the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting a brown bag book sale this weekend.(Credit: Amarillo Public Library)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting a brown bag book sale this weekend.

The book sale will be at the Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th Ave, from Friday through Sunday.

Event organizers say visitors can fill a grocery-sized bag with books and media for $5 a bag or $4.50 for those who bring a reusable shopping bag.

The sale begins Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with After Hours - Friends Only shopping.

Saturday’s sale will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Discount Bag Day will offer bags for $3 each.

2024 Friends Memberships will be available for purchase during the sale. Individual memberships are $10, and family memberships are $25.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for...
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials...
Neighbor charged with murder after body found in search for missing 17-year-old
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say
Jonathan Fuentes, wanted for bond surrender (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

Latest News

In the Borger community, Ruben learns about an upcoming Christmas event called Hometown...
Ruben on the Road: Christmas event bringing Borger community together
Jonathan Fuentes, wanted for bond surrender (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
VIDEO: West Plains head coach Adam Cummings speaks on strength of Glen Rose ahead of playoff...
VIDEO: West Plains head coach Adam Cummings speaks on strength of Glen Rose ahead of playoff battle
The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center is relocating to Canyon, becoming a part...
‘Puts us in the sweet spot’: Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center moving to Canyon