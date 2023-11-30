Friends of the Amarillo Public Library hosting book sale this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting a brown bag book sale this weekend.

The book sale will be at the Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th Ave, from Friday through Sunday.

Event organizers say visitors can fill a grocery-sized bag with books and media for $5 a bag or $4.50 for those who bring a reusable shopping bag.

The sale begins Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with After Hours - Friends Only shopping.

Saturday’s sale will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Discount Bag Day will offer bags for $3 each.

2024 Friends Memberships will be available for purchase during the sale. Individual memberships are $10, and family memberships are $25.

