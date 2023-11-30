Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

BSA Health System releases statement on ransomware attack

BSA has issued an updated statement regarding the ransomware attack that has impacted the...
BSA has issued an updated statement regarding the ransomware attack that has impacted the hospital. (source: BSA Health Center)(BSA Health Center)
By Kristin Rodin and Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has issued an updated statement regarding the ransomware attack that has impacted the hospital.

In the newest update, the hospital said safely caring for patients remains the highest priority and they continue working to resolve the IT issue.

“We continue to see patients in our hospital, emergency room, urgent care and clinics,” according to the statement.

BSA Health System and its parent company, Ardent Health Services, announced earlier it would work with local EMS to divert emergency room patients to other area facilities until systems are back online.

According to a press release, Ardent Health Services became aware of the ransomware attack Thursday morning.

Ardent has reported the event to law enforcement and has also implemented additional IT security protocols.

Other area hospitals, including Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Hereford Regional Medical Center, have confirmed they are area facilities ready to take in patients if needed.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Fuentes, wanted for bond surrender (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for...
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials...
Neighbor charged with murder after body found in search for missing 17-year-old
Reid Macon, West Plains Wolves vs. Graham Steers, 11/17/23
UIL Texas Panhandle high school football state quarterfinal matches

Latest News

9 area teams move one step further in 6th annual BBB Student Video Contest
9 area teams move one step further in 6th annual BBB Student Video Contest
Amigos will host 15th annual Tamale Cook-Off on Saturday
Amigos will host 15th annual Tamale Cook-Off on Saturday
WT
WTAMU, City of Canyon welcome community to upcoming Christmas events
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE