BSA Health System releases statement on ransomware attack

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has issued an updated statement regarding the ransomware attack that has impacted the hospital.

In the newest update, the hospital said safely caring for patients remains the highest priority and they continue working to resolve the IT issue.

Safely caring for patients in our community remains our highest priority and we are working quickly to resolve this issue. We continue to see patients in our hospital, emergency room, urgent care and clinics.

“We continue to see patients in our hospital, emergency room, urgent care and clinics,” according to the statement.

BSA Health System and its parent company, Ardent Health Services, announced earlier it would work with local EMS to divert emergency room patients to other area facilities until systems are back online.

According to a press release, Ardent Health Services became aware of the ransomware attack Thursday morning.

Ardent has reported the event to law enforcement and has also implemented additional IT security protocols.

Other area hospitals, including Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Hereford Regional Medical Center, have confirmed they are area facilities ready to take in patients if needed.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.