Amigos will host 15th annual Tamale Cook-Off on Saturday(The United Family)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos stores throughout the area will host the 15th annual Tamale Cook-Off competition on Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a news release, the locations hosting the competition are Amigos stores in Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford and Amarillo.

Guests can sign up here or in-store to participate in the contest up until noon on Saturday.

The news release says that entry is free, but it is limited to the first 30 guests.

The grand prize will be $250 in free groceries, with second place winning $100 in free groceries and third place earning $50 worth of free groceries.

“We are so excited to host the Tamale Cook-Off for the 15th year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “Each year, this competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for friendly competition and fantastic tamales. There is still room for participants at every location, so come in and sign up today!”

Contestants will need to bring 12 cooked tamales in a non-breakable warming container for judging. Prior to judging, contestants are allowed to warm up their tamales and personalize them with their condiments of choice.

Tamale judging times will be from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

