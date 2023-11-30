Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

Jonathan Fuentes, wanted for bond surrender (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Jonathan Fuentes, wanted for bond surrender (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender.

Jonathan Adam Fuentes is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender with the original charges of escaping arrest while confined and possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Jonathan Fuentes Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, November 30, 2023

