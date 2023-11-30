Active Today, Quiet for the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! We’ll see some showers of mixed precipitation move through the area starting later this morning. It will likely start out as rain showers for most of everybody, but could change to snow for some colder areas toward the west and north on the backside of this disturbance. Snow accumulations look to be minimal and limited, up to maybe an inch in some locations. No major impacts are expected with this system. It will move out later tonight, setting up for a drier and calmer Friday and weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.