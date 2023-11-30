9 area teams move one step further in 6th annual BBB Student Video Contest

Who's Hiring?
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Of the 17 area teams that submitted videos in the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Student Video Contest, nine of them have moved to the next stage of the competition.

Teams are asked to produce, market and star in videos they create based on themes provided by the BBB. The contest helps to educate students by engaging them in real world experiences that create and solve problems using ethical decisions, as well as gaining experience in video production and marketing.

These teams will have an opportunity to present their entries to the judges and gain real world experience at the Pitch Meeting, which will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the AmTech Career Academy.

The judges will select the top five teams, who will receive prizes for their schools, around 6 p.m. today. Over $5,000 in prizes will be awarded.

The teams that have advanced are:

  • The Persuasive Panhandle Panthers, Panhandle High School
  • The Fineapples!, Perryton High School
  • The Him’s, Perryton High School
  • Team Raiders, Randall High School
  • Shamrock 2, Shamrock High School
  • Team White, Silverton High School
  • Team Silver, Silverton High School
  • Team Red, Silverton High School
  • DVM Productions, Tascosa High School

The winning videos can be seen on the BBB’s YouTube channel and will be part of the 2024 Torch Awards for Ethics Celebration.

