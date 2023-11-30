Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway

FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las...
FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.

According to police, the two troopers were conducting a “motor assist” early Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle.

The two officers were pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities will provide an update later Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for...
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials...
Neighbor charged with murder after body found in search for missing 17-year-old
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say
Reid Macon, West Plains Wolves vs. Graham Steers, 11/17/23
UIL Texas Panhandle high school football state quarterfinal matches

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Man on death row who claimed self-defense in double killing is denied clemency by Oklahoma governor
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
GOP Rep. George Santos warns his expulsion from Congress before conviction would set a precedent
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order blocking Donald Trump from disparaging court staff at civil fraud trial