Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say

Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery.(Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the eye.

According to the Miami Police Department, 44-year-old Sandra Jimenez was taken into custody last Saturday and is facing an aggravated battery charge for the attack.

Officers said Jimenez and her boyfriend of eight years were in an ongoing argument about him looking at other women that escalated that evening.

Jimenez’s arrest report stated that once the couple got home, she jumped on top of him when he lay down on the couch with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.

The 44-year-old reportedly pierced her boyfriend’s right eyelid in the altercation.

Jimenez left the residence after realizing what she had done, police said.

Officers said they eventually found her sleeping in her vehicle nearby where she was arrested.

Jimenez has been charged with a second-degree felony.

The unidentified boyfriend was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for...
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Reid Macon, West Plains Wolves vs. Graham Steers, 11/17/23
UIL Texas Panhandle high school football state quarterfinal matches
Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

Latest News

The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center is relocating to Canyon, becoming a part...
‘Puts us in the sweet spot’: Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center moving to Canyon
The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center is relocating to Canyon, becoming a part...
‘Puts us in the sweet spot’: Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center moving to Canyon
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas