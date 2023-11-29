Warm, then wet?

Wednesday is looking to be our warmest day of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in and around the mid 60°s with southwesterly winds around 10-15 mph. Tonight, lows could actually stay above freezing, but only just so for a few towns around the region. Looking into Thursday, some morning clouds will make way for some scattered showers leading into the midday period, a cold front will approach from the north, meaning two things: 1. Daytime highs will likely be reached around lunchtime, leaving us in the 40°s for the day. 2. What moisture that is overrun by the cold front could turn into light snow, leading to some of you seeing some flakes. As of right now, not a lot of accumulation is expected.

