Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warm, then wet?

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday is looking to be our warmest day of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in and around the mid 60°s with southwesterly winds around 10-15 mph. Tonight, lows could actually stay above freezing, but only just so for a few towns around the region. Looking into Thursday, some morning clouds will make way for some scattered showers leading into the midday period, a cold front will approach from the north, meaning two things: 1. Daytime highs will likely be reached around lunchtime, leaving us in the 40°s for the day. 2. What moisture that is overrun by the cold front could turn into light snow, leading to some of you seeing some flakes. As of right now, not a lot of accumulation is expected.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for...
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
Reid Macon, West Plains Wolves vs. Graham Steers, 11/17/23
UIL Texas Panhandle high school football state quarterfinal matches

Latest News

Shelden has the latest on warming temperatures today, and rain chances tomorrow!
Shelden's Mid-week update 11/29
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Snowflakes?
Snowflakes?
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Warmer Tomorrow, Cold Front Thursday