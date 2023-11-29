SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kellan Kirkland, Wesley Boatmun and Leslie Broadhurst

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kellan Kirkland, Wesley Boatmun and Leslie Broadhurst on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kellan Kirkland, Wildorado Boys Basketball:

Wildorado boys basketball head coach Kellan Kirkland talks to us about the team atmosphere with a 5-0 start, his expectations for the rest of the season and more!

Wesley Boatmun, Sunray Football Head Coach:

Sunray football head coach Wesley Boatman tells us about being one of six teams remaining in playoffs, what it would mean to make it to the fifth round and more!

Leslie Broadhurst, Randall Boys Basketball:

Randall boys basketball head coach Leslie Broadhurst chats with us about what their win against Amarillo High means to the team, how important it is to match defense to offense and more!

