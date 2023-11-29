Who's Hiring?
Spearman basketball teams take down Claude in non-district action

VIDEO: Spearman basketball teams take down Claude in non-district action
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Spearman boys and girls basketball teams took down Claude on the road Tuesday night.

The Lynxettes took down the Lady Mustangs 52-42 behind 16 points from Lexi Klafka and 12 from Ella Wilkerson.

Meanwhile, the Spearman boys won 49-27 over the Mustangs.

The Lynx led for the entire game after jumping out to a 10-2 first quarter lead, spearheaded by Hector Diaz dominating inside.

The Lynxettes now prepare for the Denver City tournament starting on Wednesday while the boys team will compete in the Vega tournament later this week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

