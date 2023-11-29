Snowflakes?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will top out above average on Wednesday before another shot of cold air arrives. After a chilly start highs will top out in the 60s on Wednesday with plenty of sun. On Thursday moisture and clouds will build northward across the Panhandle while a cold front moves south. Showers will develop on Thursday, particularly across the southern and eastern part of the region. As the cold air takes over later in the day some snow may develop before the precipitation ends late Thursday. No accumulations are expected at this time. The forecast will be updated through Wednesday.

