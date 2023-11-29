Rain Expected Tomorrow. Snow or Some

Highs in the 60s today were likely the warmest for a few days. We expect some significant changes by tomorrow as our latest cold front impacts the area. Skies will cloud over and northerly winds will bring in cooler air. Highs tomorrow will likely remain in the 40s. Along with cloudiness, chances for precipitation are looking better. We should begin tracking rain showers in the morning with probabilities around 50%. During the day there could be a change to some wet snow in parts of the area, but air temps above freezing and warm roads should prevent any travel issues or much of an accumulation anywhere. We should clear nicely by Friday and, after a frigid morning, enjoy a nice warm up back into the 50s to start the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.