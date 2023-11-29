Who's Hiring?
‘Puts us in the sweet spot’: Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center moving to Canyon

The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center is relocating to Canyon, becoming a part of the West Texas A&M University campus in the summer of 2025.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center is relocating to Canyon, becoming a part of the West Texas A&M University campus in the summer of 2025.

“We have co-located with our ag school, the TVMDL, the VERO, the Veterinary Research Outreach Center and now AgriLife. And this it the center of gravity for agriculture in the Texas Panhandle, right here on the campus of WT,” said Dr. Walter Wendler, president of WTAMU.

The facility will benefit students and faculty by providing much needed agricultural resources.

“We have some outstanding globally recognized researchers. They’re developing cutting edge tools now that are going to have a positive impact on the future of the agricultural system of the next 10 to 30 years,” said Dr. G. Cliff Lamb, director for Texas A&M AgriLife Research at Bryan-College Station

The new center, previously on Amarillo Boulevard, will call Canyon home in the summer of 2025.

“We are a little bit isolated where we are in Northwest Amarillo, and moving to Canyon puts us in the sweet spot. What the chancellor of the A&M System is trying to accomplish here is build a one-stop-shop for agricultural research, education and outreach and service as well,” said Dr. Brent Auvermann, center director for Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Amarillo.

Producers and consumers will also benefit from the center.

“We’re really all about outreach to the community and that’s to our ag producers, our commodity groups, as well as the work we do with youth through our 4-H program and then community health,” said Dr. Rick Avery, director for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service at Bryan-College Station.

