Panhandle Gives Campaign reaches 86% of donation goal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives Campaign ended last night at midnight, with over $7.6 million raised for nonprofits.

Donations made a bigger impact during the campaign because of the amplification fund, which allowed area nonprofits to receive more money from local foundations and corporate sponsors.

The amplification fund raised over $5,000, 89% of the goal.

Out of the 228 nonprofits in our area who participated, several reached their goals. A few that exceeded their goals are Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, Family Support Services and Wheeler Sports.

