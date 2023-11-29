Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Panhandle Gives Campaign reaches 86% of donation goal

Panhandle Gives Campaign reaches 86% of donation goal
Panhandle Gives Campaign reaches 86% of donation goal(KFDA: The Panhandl Gives)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives Campaign ended last night at midnight, with over $7.6 million raised for nonprofits.

Donations made a bigger impact during the campaign because of the amplification fund, which allowed area nonprofits to receive more money from local foundations and corporate sponsors.

The amplification fund raised over $5,000, 89% of the goal.

Out of the 228 nonprofits in our area who participated, several reached their goals. A few that exceeded their goals are Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, Family Support Services and Wheeler Sports.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for...
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Reid Macon, West Plains Wolves vs. Graham Steers, 11/17/23
UIL Texas Panhandle high school football state quarterfinal matches
Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Clovis police have arrested two people after they say a wanted man fired shots at police...
Clovis police: Wanted man arrested for shooting at officers during car chase
After many trials and delays, the Potter County District Courts Building is scheduled to open...
Potter County District Courts Building scheduled to open early next year