Clovis police: Wanted man arrested for shooting at officers during car chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested two people after they say a wanted man fired shots at police during a car chase.

On November 22, officials say detectives were in the area of Ross Street near E. 6th Street when they spotted a car believed to be associated with 18-year-old Omarrion Price. Price was wanted for his involvement in recent robberies in Albuquerque.

Officials say detectives attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away.

Detectives and officers began pursuing the car and were able to get close enough to see a person matching Price’s description in the front passenger seat. Officials say the person was later confirmed to be Price.

As the vehicle was driving near West Christopher Drive and Las Palomas Road, officials say Price began firing a handgun towards officers.

The chase ended near W. Christopher Drive and Duckworth Avenue where Price ran away from the car.

Officials say Clovis police and Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were able to set up a perimeter, and Clovis police K-9 Skipper and his handler were able to track Price.

Price was found hiding nearby on Williams Avenue and was taken into custody. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Sheryka Baca, was also taken into custody.

Officials say no one was struck by Price’s gunfire and officers found the gun that was discarded by Price.

Price was taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center and charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony upon a police officer, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Officials say he was also booked on his outstanding warrants out of Albuquerque for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempt to commit a felony to with armed robbery, and violation of conditions of probation, release or supervised release.

Baca was charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and harboring a felony.

