Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Clovis man was struck and killed by a semi in North Lubbock County early Wednesday morning.

According to the crash investigation report, 32-year-old Jermaine Nord was involved in a previous crash on I-27 and moved his car from the center median into the outside lane of travel.

DPS says that’s when Nord was struck by the semi, driven by 38-year-old Brandon Brown.

Nord died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Brown was not injured in the crash.

