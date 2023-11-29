Center City Hawaiian-themed Christmas light parade this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Center City is hosting a Hawaiian-themed Christmas electric light parade.

This Friday, the electric light parade will roll through downtown Amarillo on Polk Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

From creative floats to light shows and prizes, Center City encourages the community to come out and be a part of a fun night full of holiday spirit — Hawaiian style.

“This year our theme is Hawaiian Christmas, we decided to really challenge the tradition and go for a different theme. We expect colorful palm tree Christmas trees, Santa in Hawaiian shirts, we expect a fun Hawaiian Christmas,” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City Amarillo.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s parade. In the past years, the parade was cancelled due to weather and COVID.

“Our events for the most part are free, they’re sponsored by our great supporters, and brings families downtown. We try to have a lot of family friendly, free events where people can really come and enjoy kicking off the holiday season,” said Duke.

