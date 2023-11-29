Who's Hiring?
Bishop Hills Christmas lights tour to benefit Downtown Lions Club fundraiser

This year’s Village of Bishop Hills Christmas Lights Spectacular tour will benefit the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club eyewear fundraiser.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year’s Village of Bishop Hills Christmas Lights Spectacular tour will benefit the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club eyewear fundraiser.

Event organizers say lights will be on nightly from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and the tour will run from this Friday until Dec. 26.

The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club will be giving out candy and taking monetary and eyeglass donations during the event as well.

The downtown club sponsors children to Texas Lions Camp, recycles eyewear and participates in many other service projects, organizers say.

For more information on the Downtown Lions Club or the fundraiser, visit the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club website.

