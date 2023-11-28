Who's Hiring?
WTAMU instructor to discuss antisemitism at Amarillo Downtown Library Thursday

A West Texas A&M University instructor will be discussing antisemitism at the Amarillo Downtown Library this Thursday.(Amarillo Public Library Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M University instructor will be discussing antisemitism at the Amarillo Downtown Library this Thursday.

WTAMU instructor of history Courtney Crowley will host the “Antisemitism and the Cost of Silence” discussion at the library, 413 S.E. 4th. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and the program will begin at 5:45 p.m.

According to a press release, Crowley will discuss history, identify ways to recognize and confront the faces of antisemitism and discover how to combat all manifestations of hate that threaten to divide society.

For more information on library programs, visit the Amarillo Public Library website.

