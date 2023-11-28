Warmer Tomorrow, Cold Front Thursday

Nippy morning weather will continue this week with lows tomorrow in the upper 20s as the day begins. A nice warm up, probably the warmest of the week, is expected tomorrow afternoon as highs reach near 63 under sunny skies. There will be a bit more wind tomorrow afternoon with gusts over 25mph at times. Temps will be set back into the 40s on Thursday behind a cold front. Along with colder air, this system will bring our next chances for moisture. Rain showers will increase during the day with a brief window for changing to snow late in the day. Accumulations are not expected at this time. Temperatures will then return to the 50s by the weekend.

