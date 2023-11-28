TxDOT announces Amarillo lane closures for the week of 11/27 - 12/1

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced lane closures for this week.

According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-40 eastbound from Hope Road to Soncy Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 for pole installations. The Soncy Road exit will also be closed at this time.

Also, both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th avenue bridge for bridge deck reconstruction throughout the week.

