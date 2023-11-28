Who's Hiring?
TPSN High School Basketball Livestreams for Tues. 11/28

TPSN Basketball
By Mike Roden
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will have both video and audio livestreams throughout the high school basketball season.

WATCH

To watch the Tascosa versus West Plains girls game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. click here.

LISTEN

To listen to Amarillo High versus Randall girls and boys games on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., click here.

