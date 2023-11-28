Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Stacy Perryman, Adam Cummings and WTAMU

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Stacy Perryman and Adam Cummings or extended WTAMU coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Stacy Perryman, Happy Football Head Coach:

Happy football head coach Stacy Perryman tells us what it takes to make is this far in playoffs, how he makes sure the kids stay sharp and more!

Adam Cummings, West Plains Football Head Coach:

West Plains football head coach Adam Cummings chats with us about heading into the fourth round of playoffs, what this group of seniors means to him and more!

Extended WTAMU Coverage:

Preston Moore shares extended WTAMU coverage and hears the latest from coach Tom Brown, assistant coach Will Sherman and coach Kendra Potts!

