Ruben on the Road: Restaurant planting their roots in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben hits the road down Highway 287 and makes a stop in Clarendon where he finds a restaurant proud to be a part of the community.

Marisol Valdez, owner of Sol’s Tex-Mex Cocina, says they came up with the name just so they can keep it in the family. It’s after her nickname, Marisol says, and it’s important to the family.

“It makes us have like a drive to come to work and be proud of it, ‘cause it has our name on it,” said Marisol.

When they first started up, owner Rene Valdez says they started with just a drive through since they were fixing up the inside.

Rene says with the drive through, they would sell out in two hours.

“You know, I think one time we counted those, like over 50 cars in the drive through, so the response was great,” said Rene.

Having different businesses, restaurants or antique stores helps draw people off the busy highway, says Rene. If they have something here, people will stop and take a look around.

“It’s just something that makes us proud to be able to cook for other people and serve them food that we like to eat, you know, at home. And every person that works for us, they’ve got that same drive. They’re proud of everything that goes out, how we treat the customers and everything,” said Rene.

Rene says they take pride that the restaurant is a family environment.

“I mean, super proud. And a bunch of these, well everybody that works for us now, it’s like family. So amazing, and it’s like we just feel blessed and we’re pretty excited and we just can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Marisol.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.