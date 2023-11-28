Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ruben on the Road: Restaurant planting their roots in Clarendon

Ruben hits the road down Highway 287 and makes a stop in Clarendon where he finds a restaurant...
Ruben hits the road down Highway 287 and makes a stop in Clarendon where he finds a restaurant proud to be a part of the community.(KFDA)
By Ruben Flores
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben hits the road down Highway 287 and makes a stop in Clarendon where he finds a restaurant proud to be a part of the community.

Marisol Valdez, owner of Sol’s Tex-Mex Cocina, says they came up with the name just so they can keep it in the family. It’s after her nickname, Marisol says, and it’s important to the family.

“It makes us have like a drive to come to work and be proud of it, ‘cause it has our name on it,” said Marisol.

When they first started up, owner Rene Valdez says they started with just a drive through since they were fixing up the inside.

Rene says with the drive through, they would sell out in two hours.

“You know, I think one time we counted those, like over 50 cars in the drive through, so the response was great,” said Rene.

Having different businesses, restaurants or antique stores helps draw people off the busy highway, says Rene. If they have something here, people will stop and take a look around.

“It’s just something that makes us proud to be able to cook for other people and serve them food that we like to eat, you know, at home. And every person that works for us, they’ve got that same drive. They’re proud of everything that goes out, how we treat the customers and everything,” said Rene.

Rene says they take pride that the restaurant is a family environment.

“I mean, super proud. And a bunch of these, well everybody that works for us now, it’s like family. So amazing, and it’s like we just feel blessed and we’re pretty excited and we just can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Marisol.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
BSA is diverting emergency care patients to other area facilities as its parent company works...
BSA diverting patients to other area facilities amid ‘ransomware attack’
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
Quay County Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000 reward for wanted man
Quay County Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000 reward for wanted man

Latest News

Shop-A-Palooza interview
2ND CUP: Jennifer and Jessica with Lawyer's Title chat about Holiday Shop-A-Palooza
The Panhandle Gives interview
2ND CUP: Giving Tuesday and the last day of The Panhandle Gives
Fill the Beetle interview
2ND CUP: Street Volkswagen thanks community for generosity with 'Fill the Beetle' peanut butter drive
Rainbow Room of Amarillo is collecting toys for its Spirit of Christmas Project toy drive for...
Rainbow Room of Amarillo hosting ‘Spirit of Christmas Project’ toy drive