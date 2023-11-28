Who's Hiring?
Quay County Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000 reward for wanted man

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - Quay County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Anthony R Sandoval.

According to a post, Anthony R Sandoval is wanted for breaking and entering, two counts of battery and use of a telephone to intimidate, terrify, threaten, harass and annoy.

Sandoval is known to be in Tucumcari, according to officials.

Quay County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Anthony R Sandoval.

Anyone with information about Sandoval’s whereabouts is asked to call the Quay County Crime Stoppers at 575-461-3507. All callers will remain anonymous.

