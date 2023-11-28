Quay County Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000 reward for wanted man

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - Quay County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Anthony R Sandoval.

According to a post, Anthony R Sandoval is wanted for breaking and entering, two counts of battery and use of a telephone to intimidate, terrify, threaten, harass and annoy.

Sandoval is known to be in Tucumcari, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Sandoval’s whereabouts is asked to call the Quay County Crime Stoppers at 575-461-3507. All callers will remain anonymous.

