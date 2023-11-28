Who's Hiring?
Potter County District Courts Building scheduled to open early next year

By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After many trials and delays, the Potter County District Courts Building is scheduled to open early next year.

Initially, the Courts Building was set to open in March, but design flaws and a change in leadership led to what has been an eight month delay.

The previous facilities director was terminated and Mike Head was hired after retiring from the same position three years ago.

“Mike came on and he’s been able to help us get this project back underway, and it seems to be moving forward. It looks like we are going to be able to move in there maybe in February or at least start that process,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner for Precinct Three.

Head was hired to assist Potter County in bringing this project under control.

“Unfortunately, there was not a lot of Potter County representation on the project during the project. That should have happened from day one. That did not happen, so unfortunately, that brought us to where we are today,” said Head.

Problems like electric outlets in offices and audio and visual impact in courtrooms became concerns to staff.

As far as next steps, all issues will be addressed following the certificate of occupancy. The county expects to obtain the certificate in December.

“Potter County is going to come through and do some additional work in the building that we’ve elected to do. Depending on the timing of that work being completed, I will anticipate hopefully somewhere around end of January, the first of February to do a move into the building,” said Head.

An appointed committee will continue to oversee the project to ensure the completion is done in a timely manner.

