Panhandle Gives wraps up its 9 day campaign today
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the final day of the nine day Panhandle Gives campaign.
Don’t forget - the donations have a bigger impact during the campaign due to the “Amplification Fund” that allows area non-profits to receive more money from local foundations and corporate sponsors.
NewsChannel10′s Ali Allison caught up with the Amarillo Area Foundation to explain how your gift will be amplified.
If you would like to donate, you can go here. Donations are accepted until tonight at midnight.
