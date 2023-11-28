Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Panhandle Gives wraps up its 9 day campaign today

Panhandle Gives wraps up its 9 day campaign today
Panhandle Gives wraps up its 9 day campaign today(KFDA: The Panhandl Gives)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the final day of the nine day Panhandle Gives campaign.

Don’t forget - the donations have a bigger impact during the campaign due to the “Amplification Fund” that allows area non-profits to receive more money from local foundations and corporate sponsors.

NewsChannel10′s Ali Allison caught up with the Amarillo Area Foundation to explain how your gift will be amplified.

Giving Tuesday and the last day of The Panhandle Gives

If you would like to donate, you can go here. Donations are accepted until tonight at midnight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BSA is diverting emergency care patients to other area facilities as its parent company works...
BSA diverting patients to other area facilities amid ‘ransomware attack’
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
Quay County Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000 reward for wanted man
Quay County Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000 reward for wanted man

Latest News

Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for...
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for quality-of-life improvements
TxDOT announces Amarillo lane closures for the week of 11/27 - 12/1
TxDOT announces Amarillo lane closures for the week of 11/27 - 12/1
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
A West Texas A&M University instructor will be discussing antisemitism at the Amarillo...
WTAMU instructor to discuss antisemitism at Amarillo Downtown Library Thursday