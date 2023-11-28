Panhandle Gives wraps up its 9 day campaign today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the final day of the nine day Panhandle Gives campaign.

Don’t forget - the donations have a bigger impact during the campaign due to the “Amplification Fund” that allows area non-profits to receive more money from local foundations and corporate sponsors.

NewsChannel10′s Ali Allison caught up with the Amarillo Area Foundation to explain how your gift will be amplified.

Giving Tuesday and the last day of The Panhandle Gives

If you would like to donate, you can go here. Donations are accepted until tonight at midnight.

