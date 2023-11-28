Nice November Day

As you head into your Tuesday, things are looking pretty seasonal. Thanks to some southwest winds at 5-15 mph today, warmer weather is expected, with highs in the high 50°s to low 60°s with sunny skies. We’ll see warmer weather stick around through Wednesday, before a cold front pushes in Thursday morning. Along with this incoming front, we could start to see some showers in the late-morning/afternoon time period, before cooler air moves in, switching precipitation to snow. Right now the southern and eastern panhandles have the best shot at moisture.

