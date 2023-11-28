Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities

Who's Hiring?
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced awards for 57 projects across the state of New Mexico, with over $4 million given to local projects in Eastern New Mexico.

According to a press release, these grants are part of $40 million in statewide grants throughout New Mexico from Governor Lujan Grisham.

The awards were given for quality-of-life improvements, according to the release. These awards will be used to plan, design, furnish, equip, and construct regional recreational projects that contribute to the quality of life for New Mexicans.

The Regional Recreation Centers and Quality of Life Grants fund projects like community centers, skate parks, rodeo grounds, and other structures that involve public-based recreational activities.

“Having access to quality recreational facilities and outdoor spaces in your own backyard supports healthier, stronger communities and families. This $40 million investment will provide New Mexicans with quality spaces to gather and play from Clayton to Carlsbad,” said Governor Lujan Grisham.

Local projects that received these grants are:

  • $2 million to the Town of Clayton for developing an events center on the County Fairgrounds property
  • $376,850 to the County of Curry for the Curry County Events Center, a 96,000-square-foot enclosed facility
  • $997,000 to Portales to enhance healthy living
  • $1,011,300 to Roosevelt County for Fair and Rodeo Grounds Enhancements

Project funds will be delivered by reimbursement over two years, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

