G.O.A.T. of the Week: Lyric Smith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clarendon Broncos football team is heading to the state quarterfinals.

After an 0-3 start, the Broncos have now won 10 straight games.

Quarterback Lyric Smith has been leading the charge, but QB wasn’t always the position Smith intended on playing this season.

“At the beginning of the year, it was, ‘Is her our quarterback? Is he a running back? Do we need to put him at receiver?” Clarendon head coach Aaron Wampler recounted of the conversations he’d have with his staff about the star athlete. “Early on that was running back and he was really productive there.”

However, an injury to Smith’s teammate, Harrison Howard, forced the Broncos to get creative and give the senior some snaps as the signal caller. It’s a decision that’s paid off big time for the team ever since.

“He stepped in and I don’t know that’s it’s necessarily something that he wanted to do, but he’s a player.” Wampler said. “He loves to play football. And he knows that’s what’s best for the team. So, he did that very selflessly.”

Despite having to adjust to the role midseason, Smith has thrived at the spot.

In last week’s win, he punched in five touchdowns (three rushing and two passing) as the Broncos advanced past the Greyhounds, now two wins away from making it to the state championship game.

He’s a complete game changer.” Wampler raved of his star player. “He’s special, is I think probably the best word for him. The wind ended up being more of a factor than I think we thought going into [the Gruver game]. We ended up having to run more. Lyric did a good job adjusting to not necessarily being able to throw and just making plays.”

Smith still has big plans for what’s next for Clarendon as he’s hoping to help his teammates accomplish even more over the next few weeks.

“The goal at the beginning of the year was to do what I could to take my team to the state championship. At this point, we’re halfway there or a little bit over halfway, so everything I envisioned so far is coming true.”

After his masterful performance, Smith is also up for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. You can vote for him by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.