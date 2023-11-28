Who's Hiring?
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services honoring the life of Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson have been announced.

Dawson’s family announced his passing in a Facebook post on Nov. 26, stating he unexpectedly died over the holiday weekend. He was 34 years old.

In 2020, the firefighter was severely injured while working a series of crashes along I-27 during an ice storm. Dawson was the sole survivor after a pickup truck rolled and struck him and two other first responders at the crash site: Lt. Firefighter Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna.

Dawson had spent the last four years recovering from a traumatic brain injury. In that time, he also advocated for other first responders left with long-term disabilities after being injured in the line of duty. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Matt Dawson Act into law in May of this year, expanding Texas Worker Compensation benefits for both paid and volunteer first responders.

“He fought like hell these last 4 years and will [be] missed more than words can ever describe,” his family stated in the Facebook announcement.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4 at Cook’s Garage. It is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

