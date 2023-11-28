Frigid Mornings, But Warmer Afternoons

Mornings have been quite cold lately, but we are seeing a trend toward warmer afternoons for a couple of days. We will slowly warm to near 59 this afternoon, but lows tonight will be in the upper 20s. The warmest day of the week is expected tomorrow. After the chilly start, highs will climb into the lower 60s by tomorrow afternoon. Our next weather system will come in the form of a cold front Thursday with temps falling back into the upper 40s for a day on Thursday. A minor disturbance behind the front should bring a few scattered rain and snow showers by Thursday afternoon, however, no accumulations are expected at this time.

