Firefighters vow to keep Matt Dawson’s memory, legacy alive

By Shaley Kidwell
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders filled the parking lot of the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday in a show of support for Matt Dawson and the family he left behind.

Dawson joined Lubbock Fire Rescue on June 2, 2014.

“People like Matt, there’s not many of them out there,” Blake Ball, a firefighter with Lubbock Fire Rescue, said.

Ball said it was obvious Dawson was called to a life of service.

“The brotherhood is the firefighters who do the job because they are called to do it. It is not a paycheck, it’s not benefits, it’s not a career. You have a calling; you feel like you are supposed to do the job,” Ball said. “When I met Matt, it was obvious he was part of the brotherhood.”

Ball said Dawson had a larger-than-life personality and always wore a smile.

“Matt was not quiet. He had no problem drawing attention on purpose or accidentally,” Ball said. “The smile, the happiness. Gosh, even when he was upset about something, he would smile.”

Ball said he was on duty the day of the deadly crash that changed Dawson’s life forever.

On Jan. 11, 2020, Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill, and Dawson were responding to a single-vehicle rollover near North Interstate 27.

According to a report from the Texas Department of Transportation, Reyna was parked in the center median while Hill and Dawson were providing emergency services to the driver of a rolled vehicle.

The report states a driver hit Reyna, Hill, and Dawson as they were responding to the crash. Ball said he was on duty and heard that call come in over the radio.

“Everybody just looks at each other and we start having conversations without saying a word,” Ball said.

Ball said his son, who was 12 years old at the time, was standing by his side when they all heard the news.

“He has seen what that does to grown men when they get the news of a fellow fighter falling,” Ball said.

Hill and Reyna died. Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury and life-long disabilities. In 2022, Dawson retired from LFR but continued to serve others.

“There is no doubt that Matt Dawson was going to leave a legacy,” Ball said.

Dawson helped create HB 2468, the Matt Dawson Act, which the governor signed into law in June 2023. Under the Act, workers who suffer a brain injury in the line of duty are now eligible for lifetime wage benefits if the injury results in a “permanent, major neurocognitive disorder or psychotic disorder.”

The law also provides benefits for volunteer first responders. Dawson also created a foundation that offers scholarships to aspiring firefighters. Ball hopes others will be inspired by Dawson’s passion for his job and others.

“Find that brotherhood. No matter what you do, it’s out there. You have a calling. Every person has a calling, and you are going to get the most out of life fulfilling that calling, and Matt did that,” Ball said.

Ball also has a message for Dawson’s wife and daughter.

“If they can remember one thing from this day going forward it is that they are always family, they will never be alone,” Ball said.

