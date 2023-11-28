Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Botanical Gardens ‘Christmas in the Gardens’ opens Thursday

The Amarillo Botanical Gardens “Christmas in the Gardens” event opens on Thursday.
The Amarillo Botanical Gardens “Christmas in the Gardens” event opens on Thursday.(KFDA)
By Alexandria Ruiz
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens “Christmas in the Gardens” event opens on Thursday.

The light exhibit opens from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the event throughout the Christmas season leading up to Dec. 23.

This year’s event features half a million lights, with new upgrades around the gardens.

“We have the 12 days of Christmas frames. They are scattered throughout the gardens, kind of like a scavenger hunt finding those, and were made by a local artist,” said Greg Lusk, Botanical Gardens.

Lusk says the event will feature a 100-foot long tunnel with 40,000 that they finished yesterday.

“Every Thursday through Sunday evenings through December starting this Thursday and then the week before Christmas, we are open the entire week the 13th to the 23rd, so that’s a big time,” said Lusk.

Christmas in the Gardens brings about 30,000 attendees every year.

Those of you who go will have a chance to take pictures with Santa and enjoy holiday treats like hot chocolate.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BSA is diverting emergency care patients to other area facilities as its parent company works...
BSA diverting patients to other area facilities amid ‘ransomware attack’
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
Quay County Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000 reward for wanted man
Quay County Crime Stoppers offering up to $1,000 reward for wanted man

Latest News

After many trials and delays, the Potter County District Courts Building is scheduled to open...
Potter County District Courts Building scheduled to open early next year
Panhandle Gives wraps up its 9 day campaign today
Panhandle Gives wraps up their 9 day campaign today
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for...
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities
TxDOT announces Amarillo lane closures for the week of 11/27 - 12/1
TxDOT announces Amarillo lane closures for the week of 11/27 - 12/1