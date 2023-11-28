Amarillo Botanical Gardens ‘Christmas in the Gardens’ opens Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens “Christmas in the Gardens” event opens on Thursday.

The light exhibit opens from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the event throughout the Christmas season leading up to Dec. 23.

This year’s event features half a million lights, with new upgrades around the gardens.

“We have the 12 days of Christmas frames. They are scattered throughout the gardens, kind of like a scavenger hunt finding those, and were made by a local artist,” said Greg Lusk, Botanical Gardens.

Lusk says the event will feature a 100-foot long tunnel with 40,000 that they finished yesterday.

“Every Thursday through Sunday evenings through December starting this Thursday and then the week before Christmas, we are open the entire week the 13th to the 23rd, so that’s a big time,” said Lusk.

Christmas in the Gardens brings about 30,000 attendees every year.

Those of you who go will have a chance to take pictures with Santa and enjoy holiday treats like hot chocolate.

