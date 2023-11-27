Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WTAMU Christmas events begin with Festival of Lights on Wednesday

WTAMU logo
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is partnering with the city of Canyon to kick off the holiday season, with many activities planned throughout the coming weeks.

According to a news release, the community is invited to join WT students, faculty and staff at President Walter and Mary Wendler’s annual Christmas reception and the Festival of Lights this Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

The party will offer hors d’oeuvres and a hot chocolate bar, along with music from the WT Jazz Quartet.

Immediately following the reception, the community is invited to attend the Festival of Lights around the Buffalo Fountain in the heart of the WTAMU campus, where over 115,000 lights will be lit all around campus, according to the University.

Many more holiday events will follow the reception and Festival of Lights throughout the week and weekend.

According to the release, WT’s Opera performances of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall. Tickets are $10.

The WT Chamber Singers’ Christmas concert will be on Saturday, December 2 in the Northern Recital Hall, with a singalong at the end of the concert. Tickets are free for this event.

The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will hold their Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.

Canyon Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in Canyon will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, including the Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m. around the downtown square, followed by the lighting of the Canyon Christmas tree and fireworks. Santa Claus will be available for family photos from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Children can enjoy a petting zoo, obstacle course and bounce houses. WTAMU’s Bucky the Buffalo will also behanding out glow necklaces and cookies, and hot chocolate and cider will be served.

On Sunday, the WT Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, “I Heard the Bells! Music of the Christmas Season,” will be held at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall. Admission is free, but tickets are required.

A new, unwrapped toy can be brought to the Festival of Lights for the Hispanic Student Association’s Toy Drive. Donors will receive two tickets to any WT regular season basketball home game this season.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
BSA is diverting emergency care patients to other area facilities as its parent company works...
BSA diverting patients to other area facilities amid ‘ransomware attack’
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
DPS: Nearly 50 lbs of methamphetamine found during traffic stop near Wildorado
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
Clarendon hoists another gold ball after advancing past Gruver to the state quarterfinals.
Texas Panhandle regional semifinal results and state quarterfinal matchups

Latest News

The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off three days of agribusiness events starting this...
3-day Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off this Tuesday
Innovation Outpost
Center City of Amarillo presents façade grant to Innovation Outpost
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Ruben visits West Texas A&M University and tells us what winning the national championship...
Ruben on the Road: WTAMU meat judging team wins 1st national championship