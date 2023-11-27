WTAMU Christmas events begin with Festival of Lights on Wednesday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is partnering with the city of Canyon to kick off the holiday season, with many activities planned throughout the coming weeks.

According to a news release, the community is invited to join WT students, faculty and staff at President Walter and Mary Wendler’s annual Christmas reception and the Festival of Lights this Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

The party will offer hors d’oeuvres and a hot chocolate bar, along with music from the WT Jazz Quartet.

Immediately following the reception, the community is invited to attend the Festival of Lights around the Buffalo Fountain in the heart of the WTAMU campus, where over 115,000 lights will be lit all around campus, according to the University.

Many more holiday events will follow the reception and Festival of Lights throughout the week and weekend.

According to the release, WT’s Opera performances of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall. Tickets are $10.

The WT Chamber Singers’ Christmas concert will be on Saturday, December 2 in the Northern Recital Hall, with a singalong at the end of the concert. Tickets are free for this event.

The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will hold their Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.

Canyon Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in Canyon will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, including the Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m. around the downtown square, followed by the lighting of the Canyon Christmas tree and fireworks. Santa Claus will be available for family photos from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Children can enjoy a petting zoo, obstacle course and bounce houses. WTAMU’s Bucky the Buffalo will also behanding out glow necklaces and cookies, and hot chocolate and cider will be served.

On Sunday, the WT Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, “I Heard the Bells! Music of the Christmas Season,” will be held at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall. Admission is free, but tickets are required.

A new, unwrapped toy can be brought to the Festival of Lights for the Hispanic Student Association’s Toy Drive. Donors will receive two tickets to any WT regular season basketball home game this season.

