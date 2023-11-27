Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
BSA is diverting emergency care patients to other area facilities as its parent company works...
BSA diverting patients to other area facilities amid ‘ransomware attack’
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
DPS: Nearly 50 lbs of methamphetamine found during traffic stop near Wildorado
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
Clarendon hoists another gold ball after advancing past Gruver to the state quarterfinals.
Texas Panhandle regional semifinal results and state quarterfinal matchups

Latest News

Rainbow Room of Amarillo is collecting toys for its Spirit of Christmas Project toy drive for...
Rainbow Room of Amarillo hosting ‘Spirit of Christmas’ toy drive through Dec. 22
WTAMU logo
WTAMU Christmas events begin with Festival of Lights on Wednesday
A guest at Disneyland stripped down before jumping into the water of "It's a Small World."...
Disneyland guests streaks on 'It's a Small World' ride
The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off three days of agribusiness events starting this...
3-day Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off this Tuesday
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action