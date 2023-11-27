UIL Texas Panhandle high school football state quarterfinal matches

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school football playoffs roll on in Texas, and six Panhandle teams remain in contention, with a chance to punch their ticket to the state semifinal this week. Here are the quarterfinal matchups.

West Plains defeats Perryton (KFDA)

Classification 4A Division II

Panhandle Team State Quarterfinal Opponent Date Time City Location West Plains Wolves (12-1) Glen Rose Tigers (9-4) Friday, December 1 6:00 p.m. Wichita Falls, TX Memorial Stadium

The Wolves come into the state quarterfinal boasting a 12-game win streak that dates back to the first of September. They’re coming off of a dominant 42-21 win over undefeated Monahans led by sophomore quarterback Reid Macon (23/28, 267 yards, three touchdowns). Macon’s performance was matched by an equally dominant ground attack from senior Jordi Hernandez (134 yards, one touchdown).

They’ll play Glen Rose, who are on an eight-game win streak of their own. The Tigers are averaging 56.7 points per game since the playoffs started, coming off of a 48-34 win over West Plains’ district rival Seminole. The Wolves defeated Seminole 48-23 back in early October.

The winner of this game will advance to the state semifinal and play the winner of Gilmer (10-3) and defending state champion Carthage (13-0).

Canadian's Camren Cavalier shines in victory over Littlefield. (KFDA)

Classification 3A Division II

Panhandle Team State Quarterfinal Opponent Date Time City Location Canadian Wildcats (13-0) Wall Hawks (11-2) Friday, December 1 6:00 p.m. Lubbock, TX Lubbock-Cooper High School

In a rematch of last year’s state semifinal, the Wildcats and the Hawks will square off on Friday. Last year, Canadian won in dominant fashion, 45-10. This year, they’re favorited to do it again. Not only are they undefeated on the year, but they’re winning their games by an average of 48.7 points. They’re coming off of a 57-14 win over Idalou, and aren’t ready to say goodbye to their state championship hopes.

Wall, on the other hand, hasn’t lost since September, but has had much closer wins than the Wildcats. In the second round, the Hawks only defeated Canadian’s district rival Childress 21-14, a team that Canadian defeated 63-21 in early October.

The winner of this game will advance to the state semifinal and play the winner of Jacksboro (13-0) and defending state champion Gunter (13-0).

Stratford's Julio Valdez celebrates touchdown in win over Sundown. (KFDA)

Classification 2A Division I

Panhandle Team State Quarterfinal Opponent Date Time City Location Stratford Elks (13-0) Hawley Bearcats (11-2) Friday, December 1 6:00 p.m. Lubbock, TX Plains-Capital Park at Lowery Field

Another undefeated Panhandle team, the Elks enter the state semifinal following a statement 53-16 win over New Deal. They were led by a thrilling three-headed monster in the rushing attack in junior quarterback Bryce Braden (143 yards, three touchdowns), junior running back Santiago Ibarra (109 yards, 1 touchdown) and junior running back Israel Licon (84 yards, two touchdowns).

They’ll play the 11-2 Bearcats, who are on a nine-game win streak, dating back to late September. The Bearcats haven’t had a one-possession win in over a month, defeating Sonora 31-8 to make it to this round. They were led by junior quarterback Keagan Ables (308 total yards, three total touchdowns) and senior running back Landon Sykora (89 yards).

The winner of this game will advance to the state semifinal and play the winner of Tolar (12-1) and Marlin (11-2).

Clarendon hoists another gold ball after advancing past Gruver to the state quarterfinals. (KFDA)

Classification 2A Division II

Panhandle Team 1 Panhandle Team 2 Date Time City Location Clarendon Broncos (10-3) Sunray Bobcats (11-2) Friday, December 1 7:00 p.m. Canyon, TX Happy State Bank Stadium

Regardless of the outcome, the 2A Division II Region 1 will send one Panhandle team to the state semifinal. Clarendon and Sunray meet after defeating each others’ district rivals last week, as Clarendon defeated Gruver 34-32 and Sunray defeated Wellington 36-22. Clarendon staved off a late Gruver comeback attempt and Sunray executed an impressive second-half shutout against a Wellington offense that scored 70 one week prior.

Clarendon has gone on a run of 10 straight wins after losing their first three, winning the district title over a favored Wellington team. Sunray seems to be using their second-place district finish as motivation, defeating undefeated New Home and 9-3 Wellington in the past two weeks.

The winner of this game will advance to the state semifinal and play the winner of Collinsville (12-1) and defending state champion Albany (13-0).

Countdown to Kickoff: Happy Cowboys. (KFDA)

Classification 1A Division I

Panhandle Team State Semifinal Opponent Date Time City Location Happy Cowboys (12-1) Westbrook Wildcats (12-1) Friday, December 1 6:30 p.m. Lubbock, TX Lubbock Christian High School

The 1A classification is already at the state semifinals, and Happy is still alive for the second straight year. The Cowboys have lost only three times in the last two seasons, and two of those losses came to Westbrook (including last year’s state semifinal). Last year, the Wildcats took the win 40-30, going on to win the state championship by a decisive 69-24 score over Abbott. If this year’s championship is as competitive as last year’s, the winner of this game could very well be the 2023 state champion.

Happy is on a 12-game win streak after losing their first game of the year, a streak that dates back to August. Not only are they on a strong win streak, but seven of their wins came against teams that ended their season with a winning record, including last week’s 30-22 win against undefeated Miami. Their early-season loss came to Klondike, still alive in the 1A Division II semifinal. Westbrook’s one blemish on their blemish also came in week one, a 34-32 loss to Knox City, who Happy ousted from the playoffs in the area round in a 62-34 victory.

The winner of this game will advance to the 2023 UIL Texas Football 6-Man 1A Division I State Championship and play the winner of Gordon (13-0) and Jonesboro (12-1).

