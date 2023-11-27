Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Thawing out

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Snow has moved out, sunshine has returned, and temperatures are warming! You can continue to expect chilly mornings, with lows down in the 20°s, but with sunshine and some drier westerly winds, highs will begin to reach up into the low 50°s today, with 60°s later this week. Places up north that have seen more snow can expect temperatures to stay a little cooler as everything melts off, but once that happens, you’ll fall in line with the rest of the area. As it looks right now, our next cool down and shot at moisture looks to move in late Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
DPS: Nearly 50 lbs of methamphetamine found during traffic stop near Wildorado
Clarendon hoists another gold ball after advancing past Gruver to the state quarterfinals.
Texas Panhandle regional semifinal results and state quarterfinal matchups
An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump...
Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park
Curry County Sheriff’s Office: Woman dead after hit-and-run Thursday
Curry County Sheriff’s Office: Woman dead after hit-and-run Thursday
Our winter weather system has departed, allowing weather and road conditions to rapidly improve.
FIRST ALERT: All clear after winter weather system departed

Latest News

First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Winter weather system has moved on
Shelden has the latest on snow and rain in the area!
First Alert Forecast 11/25
Shelden Web Graphic
Drying out eventually
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Wintry Weekend