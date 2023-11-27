Thawing out

Snow has moved out, sunshine has returned, and temperatures are warming! You can continue to expect chilly mornings, with lows down in the 20°s, but with sunshine and some drier westerly winds, highs will begin to reach up into the low 50°s today, with 60°s later this week. Places up north that have seen more snow can expect temperatures to stay a little cooler as everything melts off, but once that happens, you’ll fall in line with the rest of the area. As it looks right now, our next cool down and shot at moisture looks to move in late Thursday.

