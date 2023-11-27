Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Aaron Wampler, Jason Pillion and Steve Jackson
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Aaron Wampler, Jason Pillion and Steve Jackson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Aaron Wampler, Clarendon Football Head Coach:

Clarendon football head coach Aaron Wampler talks to us about how challenging the matchup with Gruver was, their upcoming playoff game with Sunray and more!

Jason Pillion, Amarillo High Boys Basketball:

Amarillo High boys basketball head coach Jason Pillion chats with us about the types of players he’s seen on the court, what has stood out to him this season and more!

Steve Jackson, Tascosa Boys Basketball:

Tascosa boys basketball head coach Steve Jackson tells us how he feels about where the team is at, what they took away from the Randall matchup and more!

