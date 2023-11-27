Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ruben on the Road: WTAMU meat judging team wins 1st national championship

Ruben visits West Texas A&M University and tells us what winning the national championship...
Ruben visits West Texas A&M University and tells us what winning the national championship means for the meat judging team.(KFDA)
By Ruben Flores
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben visits West Texas A&M University and tells us what winning the national championship means for the meat judging team.

Dr. Loni Lucherk, coach of WT’s meat judging team, says WT won its first national championship in meat judging this year.

“WT had never won a national championship in meat judging before, and so we were very, very excited earlier this season when we won our first contest at the American Royal,” said Dr. Lucherk.

The cherry on top was winning the final contest and international and having the students bring home the bull as they call it, says Dr. Lucherk. They get to retire as national champions in meat judging.

Graduate student Megan Eckhardt says she was initially recruited as an undergrad to go judge at one of the best meat judging schools in the nation. She says her team fell short that year.

“And so for me, having judged when I was in college and then to coach — this is now my third team to help coach to come to a program — not only to win it for the first time ever at the university, but to win it amongst so many competitive teams in the nation, it’s pretty incredible,” said Eckhardt.

Dr. Lucherk says it really sets the standard and she thinks it will really catapult WT meat judging to be competitive.

“It’s like we are the place to be for not just meat science now but also meat judging. So we are now a meat judging school,” said Dr. Lucherk.

WT is competing with D1 schools that have extremely competitive, large meat science programs.

“And so for us to win against those big dogs, it’s pretty impressive and everyone’s really excited for us,” said Dr. Lucherk.

Eckhardt says its really the people that have bound together to make sure that it’s a great program, a great facility and that the team has support inside the facility and on the road.

“That’s what it really comes down to, especially when you look at the coaches. Without Dr. Lucherk and Dr. Lawrence and the guidance that we have upstairs, I mean, we couldn’t do any of this without them,” said Eckhardt.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
DPS: Nearly 50 lbs of methamphetamine found during traffic stop near Wildorado
Clarendon hoists another gold ball after advancing past Gruver to the state quarterfinals.
Texas Panhandle regional semifinal results and state quarterfinal matchups
An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump...
Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park
Curry County Sheriff’s Office: Woman dead after hit-and-run Thursday
Curry County Sheriff’s Office: Woman dead after hit-and-run Thursday
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Winter weather system has moved on

Latest News

2ND CUP: Shelden Breshears live for WT's 'Amahl and the Night Visitors'
2ND CUP: Shelden Breshears live for WT's 'Amahl and the Night Visitors'
2ND CUP: Ask Ali: What do we do with really bad customer service?
2ND CUP: Ask Ali: What do we do with really bad customer service?
2ND CUP: Amarillo Community Chorale presents 'Love Was Born A King'
2ND CUP: Amarillo Community Chorale presents 'Love Was Born A King'
THE CHAT: American Red Cross adjusting to new reality
THE CHAT: American Red Cross adjusting to new reality