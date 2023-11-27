Ruben on the Road: WTAMU meat judging team wins 1st national championship

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben visits West Texas A&M University and tells us what winning the national championship means for the meat judging team.

Dr. Loni Lucherk, coach of WT’s meat judging team, says WT won its first national championship in meat judging this year.

“WT had never won a national championship in meat judging before, and so we were very, very excited earlier this season when we won our first contest at the American Royal,” said Dr. Lucherk.

The cherry on top was winning the final contest and international and having the students bring home the bull as they call it, says Dr. Lucherk. They get to retire as national champions in meat judging.

Graduate student Megan Eckhardt says she was initially recruited as an undergrad to go judge at one of the best meat judging schools in the nation. She says her team fell short that year.

“And so for me, having judged when I was in college and then to coach — this is now my third team to help coach to come to a program — not only to win it for the first time ever at the university, but to win it amongst so many competitive teams in the nation, it’s pretty incredible,” said Eckhardt.

Dr. Lucherk says it really sets the standard and she thinks it will really catapult WT meat judging to be competitive.

“It’s like we are the place to be for not just meat science now but also meat judging. So we are now a meat judging school,” said Dr. Lucherk.

WT is competing with D1 schools that have extremely competitive, large meat science programs.

“And so for us to win against those big dogs, it’s pretty impressive and everyone’s really excited for us,” said Dr. Lucherk.

Eckhardt says its really the people that have bound together to make sure that it’s a great program, a great facility and that the team has support inside the facility and on the road.

“That’s what it really comes down to, especially when you look at the coaches. Without Dr. Lucherk and Dr. Lawrence and the guidance that we have upstairs, I mean, we couldn’t do any of this without them,” said Eckhardt.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.