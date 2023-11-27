Who's Hiring?
Rainbow Room of Amarillo hosting ‘Spirit of Christmas Project’ toy drive

Rainbow Room of Amarillo is collecting toys for its Spirit of Christmas Project toy drive for...
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rainbow Room of Amarillo is collecting toys for its Spirit of Christmas Project toy drive for children in Potter and Randall counties.

The project will benefit children and families served by Child Protective Services who have been displaced from their homes due to abuse and neglect, according to a press release.

Event organizers ask the community for donations of new toys, puzzles, blocks, balls, Legos, Barbie dolls, new coats and blankets.

Donations can be dropped off at 3521 SW 15th Ave from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or be arranged for pick up by calling Jenn Sugg at 806-673-7569.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 22.

