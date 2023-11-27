Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme

Dr. Jill Biden wants to bring out your inner child
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Twas a few weeks before Christmas, and all through the White House, many creatures were stirring, including a decorative mouse.

A team of 300 volunteers worked at the White House through the weekend to bring the halls.

“A lot of this is crafted, it’s DIY’ed,’ said Vanessa Bahena of Louisville. “People are gluing, they’re sprinkling glitter, people go from making the ornaments to putting the trees together, these rooms look completely different then they did last night”

This years theme of Magic, Wonder and Joy is meant to evoke a child-like wonder for all those who visit.

In the China room, a White House candy shop sets the scene, reminding families of the recipes that bind generations.

Down the hall, letters to Santa paper the wreathes, and in the library, a cozy bedtime story scene honors the 200th anniversary of the publication of the children’s classic “Twas the night before Christmas”.

There’s also the gingerbread house.

The exact White House replica weights over 250 pounds - and took a team of six one month to create.

“We count on royal icing and chocolate to do a lot of our work to make sure it’s all secure and stays in one piece,” said Pastry Chef Susan Morrison.

The White House team starts planning their holiday decorations right when the Easter egg roll wraps. They’re estimating 100,000 people will visit the White House this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
BSA is diverting emergency care patients to other area facilities as its parent company works...
BSA diverting patients to other area facilities amid ‘ransomware attack’
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
DPS: Nearly 50 lbs of methamphetamine found during traffic stop near Wildorado
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
Clarendon hoists another gold ball after advancing past Gruver to the state quarterfinals.
Texas Panhandle regional semifinal results and state quarterfinal matchups

Latest News

WTAMU logo
WTAMU Christmas events begin with Festival of Lights on Wednesday
A guest at Disneyland stripped down before jumping into the water of "It's a Small World."...
Disneyland guests streaks on 'It's a Small World' ride
The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off three days of agribusiness events starting this...
3-day Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off this Tuesday
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action