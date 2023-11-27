Hobbs police looking for woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge

HOBBS, N.M. (KCBD) - A 19-year-old is dead after a domestic dispute in Hobbs resulted in a “homicide by vehicle,” according to police.

Authorities in Hobbs are searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. A warrant has been issued for her arrest; she is accused of severely injuring another woman, 19-year-old Adeja Baca, with a vehicle after a domestic dispute on Nov. 19.

Police say Baca was severely injured during the incident. She was taken to UMC where she later died from her injuries.

Hobbs police are now asking for the public’s help in locating Saenz. Those with any information on her whereabouts can contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265. People can also contact the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. The Hobbs Police Department is also accepting messages on its Facebook page, however, it is not constantly monitored.

A cash reward may be available for relevant information.

