Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Center City of Amarillo presents façade grant to Innovation Outpost

Innovation Outpost
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City of Amarillo presented a façade grant of $16,306 to the Innovation Outpost through the Amarillo College Foundation at 10:30 a.m. today.

The façade grant helps pay for exterior improvements in Amarillo’s historic downtown.

“When the city of Amarillo adopted the Downtown Strategic Action Plan, our goal was to make downtown a place to live, work, play, learn and worship. Enhancing higher education learning opportunities was a primary goal,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “The Innovation Outpost not only gives an old building a new life, it also brings exciting educational and training opportunities to our downtown. The location is the site of the historic Amarillo High School. Now the Innovation Outpost will take education into the future.”

Center City administers the façade grant program for the historic downtown area. Any business in the Center City boundaries can apply for a façade grant. A volunteer committee makes recommendations for the façade grants, which are approved by the Center City board of directors.

Since 1996, Center City has invested more than $1.4 million for façade grants in downtown.

“The façade grants are matching grants, so we know the recipients have invested far more in our downtown. Center City is proud to be part of this historic project,” said Duke.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
BSA is diverting emergency care patients to other area facilities as its parent company works...
BSA diverting patients to other area facilities amid ‘ransomware attack’
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
DPS: Nearly 50 lbs of methamphetamine found during traffic stop near Wildorado
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
Clarendon hoists another gold ball after advancing past Gruver to the state quarterfinals.
Texas Panhandle regional semifinal results and state quarterfinal matchups

Latest News

The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off three days of agribusiness events starting this...
3-day Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off this Tuesday
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Ruben visits West Texas A&M University and tells us what winning the national championship...
Ruben on the Road: WTAMU meat judging team wins 1st national championship
BSA is diverting emergency care patients to other area facilities as its parent company works...
BSA diverting patients to other area facilities amid ‘ransomware attack’