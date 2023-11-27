Center City of Amarillo presents façade grant to Innovation Outpost

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City of Amarillo presented a façade grant of $16,306 to the Innovation Outpost through the Amarillo College Foundation at 10:30 a.m. today.

The façade grant helps pay for exterior improvements in Amarillo’s historic downtown.

“When the city of Amarillo adopted the Downtown Strategic Action Plan, our goal was to make downtown a place to live, work, play, learn and worship. Enhancing higher education learning opportunities was a primary goal,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “The Innovation Outpost not only gives an old building a new life, it also brings exciting educational and training opportunities to our downtown. The location is the site of the historic Amarillo High School. Now the Innovation Outpost will take education into the future.”

Center City administers the façade grant program for the historic downtown area. Any business in the Center City boundaries can apply for a façade grant. A volunteer committee makes recommendations for the façade grants, which are approved by the Center City board of directors.

Since 1996, Center City has invested more than $1.4 million for façade grants in downtown.

“The façade grants are matching grants, so we know the recipients have invested far more in our downtown. Center City is proud to be part of this historic project,” said Duke.

