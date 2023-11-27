Who's Hiring?
BSA diverting patients to other area facilities amid ‘ransomware attack’

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA is diverting emergency care patients to other area facilities as its parent company works to address an IT ransomware attack.

According to a press release, BSA’s parent company Ardent Health Services became aware of an IT cybersecurity incident Thursday morning, which has since been determined to be a ransomware attack.

Ardent has reported the event to law enforcement and has also implemented additional IT security protocols. Ardent says it is still determining the full impact of the event, and it is too soon to know how long this will take or what data was involved in the incident.

The release states BSA will be rescheduling non-emergent, elective procedures and diverting patients to other area hospitals until systems are back online.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System has confirmed it is one of the area facilities taking on patients.

