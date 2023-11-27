Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Bit Warmer

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very cold weekend afternoon temperatures warm up a bit. Early morning lows will continue near or below freezing through the weekend. Expect highs in the low 60s through the middle of the week before another cold front, weaker this time drop through the area on Thursday. Rain chances go up a bit on Thursday, right now mainly across the eastern and southeastern parts of the Panhandle. Friday and through the weekend there are very very small chances for a few shower but rain chances are mainly below 20 percent.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
BSA is diverting emergency care patients to other area facilities as its parent company works...
BSA diverting patients to other area facilities amid ‘ransomware attack’
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
DPS: Nearly 50 lbs of methamphetamine found during traffic stop near Wildorado
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
Clarendon hoists another gold ball after advancing past Gruver to the state quarterfinals.
Texas Panhandle regional semifinal results and state quarterfinal matchups

Latest News

A Bit Warmer
Shelden Web Graphic
Thawing out
Shelden is tracking warmer conditions, but more moisture could be in the forecast!
Shelden's Midday Monday Update 11/27
Shelden has the latest on sunnier and warmer days ahead!
Shelden's Monday Forecast 11/27
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Winter weather system has moved on