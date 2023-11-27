A Bit Warmer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very cold weekend afternoon temperatures warm up a bit. Early morning lows will continue near or below freezing through the weekend. Expect highs in the low 60s through the middle of the week before another cold front, weaker this time drop through the area on Thursday. Rain chances go up a bit on Thursday, right now mainly across the eastern and southeastern parts of the Panhandle. Friday and through the weekend there are very very small chances for a few shower but rain chances are mainly below 20 percent.

